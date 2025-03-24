PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    William Mouw takes to the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Mouw is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Mouw has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
    • William Mouw has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.802 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Mouw is averaging -3.548 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Mouw .

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.217 this season, which ranks 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mouw ranks 179th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.035. Additionally, he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.57%.
    • On the greens, Mouw's 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 68th on TOUR this season, and his 28.11 putts-per-round average ranks 25th. He has broken par 23.98% of the time (49th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48305.2300.8
    Greens in Regulation %15662.57%62.30%
    Putts Per Round2528.1128.1
    Par Breakers4923.98%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance17617.25%18.65%

    Mouw's best finishes

    • Mouw has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Currently, Mouw sits 141st in the FedExCup standings with 56 points.

    Mouw's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mouw put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 31st in the field at 0.796. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
    • Mouw's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.845 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mouw's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a -0.033 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Mouw delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.005, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Mouw posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-2.031) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2170.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-1.035-3.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green183-1.503-1.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1790.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-2.141-3.548

    Mouw's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-81-67E--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6673-72-75-76+84
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC66-75-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open665-67-69-69-1853
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

