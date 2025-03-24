William Mouw betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Mouw put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 31st in the field at 0.796. In that tournament, he finished 66th.

Mouw's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.845 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mouw's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a -0.033 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Mouw delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.005, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.