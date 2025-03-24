William Mouw betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
William Mouw takes to the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Mouw is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Mouw has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- William Mouw has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has an average of 0.802 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mouw is averaging -3.548 Strokes Gained: Total.
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.217 this season, which ranks 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mouw ranks 179th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.035. Additionally, he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.57%.
- On the greens, Mouw's 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 68th on TOUR this season, and his 28.11 putts-per-round average ranks 25th. He has broken par 23.98% of the time (49th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|305.2
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|62.57%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.11
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|49
|23.98%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|17.25%
|18.65%
Mouw's best finishes
- Mouw has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Currently, Mouw sits 141st in the FedExCup standings with 56 points.
Mouw's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mouw put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 31st in the field at 0.796. In that tournament, he finished 66th.
- Mouw's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.845 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mouw's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a -0.033 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Mouw delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.005, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Mouw posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-2.031) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.217
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-1.035
|-3.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|183
|-1.503
|-1.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.179
|0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-2.141
|-3.548
Mouw's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-81-67
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|66
|73-72-75-76
|+8
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-67-69-69
|-18
|53
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.