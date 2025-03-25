William Furr betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
William Furr seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. He took 36th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Furr has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 36th, posting a score of 3-under.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Furr's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
Furr's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Furr has an average finish of 66th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Furr has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Furr has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|66.47%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.42
|Par Breakers
|122
|23.49%
|23.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|16.18%
|14.96%
Furr's best finishes
- Furr took part in 25 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 32% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Last season Furr's best performance came at the Procore Championship, where he shot 9-under and finished 13th.
- Furr collected 37 points last season, ranking 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.550
|-
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|72
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|67-73-64-75
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|66-70-72-67
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
