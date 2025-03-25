William Furr betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Furr has an average finish of 66th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Furr has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Furr is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.