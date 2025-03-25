PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
William Furr betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    William Furr seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. He took 36th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2024.

    Latest odds for Furr at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Furr has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 36th, posting a score of 3-under.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Furr's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20243664-75-70-68-3

    Furr's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Furr has an average finish of 66th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Furr has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Furr is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Furr has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Furr's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15311.7
    Greens in Regulation %10466.47%%
    Putts Per Round15129.42
    Par Breakers12223.49%23.08%
    Bogey Avoidance14916.18%14.96%

    Furr's best finishes

    • Furr took part in 25 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 32% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Last season Furr's best performance came at the Procore Championship, where he shot 9-under and finished 13th.
    • Furr collected 37 points last season, ranking 197th in the FedExCup standings.

    Furr's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.550-

    Furr's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3664-75-70-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5573-66-72-72-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7267-70-68-72-73
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1367-73-64-75-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4666-70-72-67-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5469-69-73-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC79-74+9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D71E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

