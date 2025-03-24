Kevin Roy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Roy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking fourth in the field at 4.726. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

Roy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.207.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy delivered his best mark this season at The American Express, ranking 42nd in the field at 0.382. In that event, he finished 18th.

At The American Express in January 2025, Roy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.801, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 18th in that event.