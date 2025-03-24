Kevin Roy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Kevin Roy enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Roy has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Roy's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|75-68
|+3
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Roy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those two times he's made the cut.
- Kevin Roy has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Roy is averaging -1.285 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Roy is averaging -0.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.381 ranks 30th on TOUR this season, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Roy has a 0.105 mark (83rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Roy's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 136th this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 157th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|307.7
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|70.53%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.39
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|95
|22.46%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|12.08%
|14.29%
Roy's best finishes
- Roy has played eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- As of now, Roy has compiled 153 points, which ranks him 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Roy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Roy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking fourth in the field at 4.726. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Roy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.207.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy delivered his best mark this season at The American Express, ranking 42nd in the field at 0.382. In that event, he finished 18th.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Roy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.801, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Roy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.381
|0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.105
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.167
|-0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.288
|-1.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.030
|-0.866
Roy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|67-69-67-70
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|71-66-66-69
|-16
|47
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|62-73-67-68
|-18
|53
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.