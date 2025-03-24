Danny Walker betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Walker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Walker has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Danny Walker has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.

Walker is averaging -0.174 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.