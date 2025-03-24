Danny Walker betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his last competition, Danny Walker missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. He'll be after a better outcome March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Walker's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Walker has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Danny Walker has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Walker is averaging -0.174 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker is averaging 4.855 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.513 this season (17th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 53.8% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Walker ranks 52nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.311. Additionally, he ranks 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.70%.
- On the greens, Walker's -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, while he averages 28.61 putts per round (75th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|303.8
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|65.70%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.61
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|13
|26.33%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|178
|17.39%
|16.36%
Walker's best finishes
- Although Walker has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- Currently, Walker has 320 points, placing him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Walker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Walker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking second in the field at 6.590.
- Walker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.613.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Walker's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.155. He finished 13th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Walker delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.788 (his best mark this season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Walker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.614) in March 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.513
|2.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.311
|1.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.305
|1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.135
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.995
|4.855
Walker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|65-74-78-74
|+3
|12
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|68-71-67-65
|-13
|56
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|66-67-73-74
|-8
|2
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|73-70-66-70
|-9
|250
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
