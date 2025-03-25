Charles Reiter betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Reiter has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Over his last five events, Reiter has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Charles Reiter has averaged 350.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Reiter is averaging -3.331 Strokes Gained: Putting.