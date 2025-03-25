Charles Reiter betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Charles Reiter looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Houston for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Reiter's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Reiter's recent performances
- Reiter has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Reiter has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Charles Reiter has averaged 350.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reiter is averaging -3.331 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Reiter is averaging -7.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reiter's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|339.5
|350.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|44.44%
|27.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|32.50
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|41.67%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|86.11%
|20.37%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Reiter's best finishes
- Reiter played two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
Reiter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.173
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Reiter's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|80-80
|+20
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reiter as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
