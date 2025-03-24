Will Gordon betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five events, Gordon has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Gordon finished 69th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Will Gordon has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -1.993 Strokes Gained: Putting.