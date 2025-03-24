Will Gordon betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Will Gordon shot 1-over and took 43rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Gordon's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2022, Gordon finished 43rd (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Gordon's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|43
|68-71-73-69
|+1
|11/5/2020
|38
|76-67-65-72
|E
Gordon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gordon has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Gordon finished 69th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Will Gordon has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -1.993 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gordon has an average of -2.983 in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.167 ranks 66th on TOUR this season, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gordon ranks 130th on TOUR with a mark of -0.232.
- On the greens, Gordon's -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 172nd on TOUR this season, and his 30.41 putts-per-round average ranks 181st. He has broken par 18.94% of the time (169th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|309.4
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|68.43%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|181
|30.41
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|169
|18.94%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|15.91%
|18.06%
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon has participated in eight tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Gordon ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 94 points.
Gordon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gordon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.740.
- Gordon produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.709.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gordon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he delivered a 2.367 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.948), which ranked 28th in the field.
- Gordon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.167
|0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.232
|-1.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.053
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.706
|-1.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.719
|-2.983
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-67-65-76
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|66-71-67-70
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|69-69-69-73
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|69-72-75-69
|-3
|88
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|69
|70-70-73-71
|E
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.