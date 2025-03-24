Hayden Buckley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Buckley finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Buckley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Hayden Buckley has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Buckley is averaging -1.140 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.