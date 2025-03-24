PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hayden Buckley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    At the Valspar Championship, Hayden Buckley struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He is seeking a better outcome in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Buckley missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Buckley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC75-77+12

    Buckley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Buckley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Hayden Buckley has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging -1.140 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -3.529 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120298.0289.0
    Greens in Regulation %13265.81%68.52%
    Putts Per Round13629.3230.5
    Par Breakers15222.38%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance15016.20%16.20%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley last season played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 37.9%.
    • Last season Buckley had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot 5-under and finished fifth (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Buckley ranked 139th in the FedExCup standings with 224 points last season.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0690.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.298-1.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.233-1.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.284-1.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-0.746-3.529

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-74E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6573-67-66-78E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-75+3--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-75-69-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D79+7--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-71E--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open5968-68-67-76-93
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

