Hayden Buckley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
At the Valspar Championship, Hayden Buckley struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He is seeking a better outcome in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Buckley missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Buckley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|75-77
|+12
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Buckley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging -1.140 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -3.529 Strokes Gained: Total.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|298.0
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.81%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|152
|22.38%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.20%
|16.20%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley last season played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 37.9%.
- Last season Buckley had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot 5-under and finished fifth (nine shots back of the winner).
- Buckley ranked 139th in the FedExCup standings with 224 points last season.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.069
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.298
|-1.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|-1.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.284
|-1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.746
|-3.529
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|73-67-66-78
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|59
|68-68-67-76
|-9
|3
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.