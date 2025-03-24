Sami Valimaki betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Valspar Championship, Sami Valimaki ended the weekend at 1-under, good for a 36th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 aiming for a higher finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Valimaki's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five events, Valimaki has an average finish of 47th.
- Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging 1.573 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of -0.606 in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.382 ranks 160th on TOUR this season, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 48th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.348, while he ranks 126th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.11%.
- On the greens, Valimaki's 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 13th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 99th. He has broken par 20.00% of the time (150th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.9
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|65.11%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|28.80
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|150
|20.00%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|12.67%
|11.73%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times (71.4%).
- Valimaki, who has 95 points, currently sits 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he put up a 1.050 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 4.228. In that event, he finished 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.214 (he finished 48th in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Valimaki delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.787, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.619) at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.382
|-2.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.348
|1.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.495
|-2.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.574
|1.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.044
|-0.606
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-71-72-75
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|70-68-68-74
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-77
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|68-75-73-71
|-1
|46
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|63-72-73-69
|-7
|8
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|70-71-82-74
|+9
|6
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-75-70-71
|-1
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.