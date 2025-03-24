Sami Valimaki betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he put up a 1.050 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 15th in that event.

Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 4.228. In that event, he finished 36th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.214 (he finished 48th in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Valimaki delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.787, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.