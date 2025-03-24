Keith Mitchell betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five events, Mitchell has an average finish of 39th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Mitchell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.

Mitchell has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.