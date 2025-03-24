PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Keith Mitchell betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Keith Mitchell hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 54th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Mitchell has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Mitchell's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC71-71+2
    11/10/2022966-70-70-68-6
    11/11/20214167-69-73-73+2
    11/5/2020MC78-76+14

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Mitchell has an average finish of 39th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Mitchell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Mitchell has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 1.503 in his past five tournaments.
    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.706, which ranks fourth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.5 yards) ranks 10th, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.096.
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 138th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10313.5310.1
    Greens in Regulation %1071.79%70.99%
    Putts Per Round13829.1529.5
    Par Breakers4424.15%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance2011.54%13.58%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
    • Currently, Mitchell ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings with 133 points.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.976 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.061 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 23rd in the field at 0.936. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.768 (his best mark this season), which ranked 28th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7062.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0961.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.118-0.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.108-0.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5771.503

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship367-64-65-70-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC67-78+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-67-69-65-924
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-68-71-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3371-69-70-69-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2568-66-72-69-931
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4264-70-71-71-812
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship5467-73-74-72+26

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

