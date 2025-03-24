Keith Mitchell betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Keith Mitchell hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 54th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last five trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Mitchell has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Mitchell's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|11/10/2022
|9
|66-70-70-68
|-6
|11/11/2021
|41
|67-69-73-73
|+2
|11/5/2020
|MC
|78-76
|+14
Mitchell's recent performances
- In his last five events, Mitchell has an average finish of 39th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Mitchell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Mitchell has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 1.503 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.706, which ranks fourth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.5 yards) ranks 10th, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.096.
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 138th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|313.5
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|71.79%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.15
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|44
|24.15%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|11.54%
|13.58%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
- Currently, Mitchell ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings with 133 points.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.976 (he finished 25th in that event).
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.061 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 23rd in the field at 0.936. In that event, he finished 30th.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.768 (his best mark this season), which ranked 28th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked 25th in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.706
|2.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.096
|1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.118
|-0.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.108
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.577
|1.503
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-67-69-65
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-68-71
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|71-69-70-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|68-66-72-69
|-9
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|64-70-71-71
|-8
|12
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-73-74-72
|+2
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.