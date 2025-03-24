Will Chandler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Chandler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 1.531 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.

Chandler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 1.574. He finished sixth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chandler's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.262.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Chandler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.916, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.