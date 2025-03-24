Will Chandler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Will Chandler will appear in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 69th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Chandler's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Chandler's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Chandler has an average finish of 65th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Chandler has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Chandler has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Chandler has an average of -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler is averaging -3.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.6 yards) ranks 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Chandler owns a -0.894 average that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 180th with a 59.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler has delivered a 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.30, and he ranks 179th by breaking par 17.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|294.6
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|59.18%
|55.16%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.30
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|179
|17.63%
|15.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|151
|15.46%
|17.06%
Chandler's best finishes
- Chandler has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Chandler, who has 103 points, currently ranks 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Chandler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Chandler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 1.531 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.
- Chandler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 1.574. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chandler's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.262.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Chandler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.916, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Chandler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.045
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.894
|-3.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.183
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.409
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.347
|-3.424
Chandler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-72-68
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|92
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|61
|71-70-76-77
|+6
|8
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|69
|72-72-70-75
|+5
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
