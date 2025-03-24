Vincent Norrman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five tournaments, Norrman has an average finish of 62nd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Norrman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.

Vincent Norrman has averaged 312.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Norrman is averaging -4.416 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.