Vincent Norrman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Vincent Norrman of Sweden plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Vincent Norrman shot 8-over and took 83rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Norrman finished 83rd (with a score of 8-over) in his only appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2024).
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Norrman's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Norrman has an average finish of 62nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Norrman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 312.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -4.416 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -4.071 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 this season, which ranks 44th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.7 yards) ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 54th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.297, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.38%.
- On the greens, Norrman has delivered a -0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 182nd with a putts-per-round average of 30.50, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|313.7
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|73.38%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|182
|30.50
|31.5
|Par Breakers
|159
|19.44%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|13.89%
|16.67%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman has participated in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Norrman has 63 points, placing him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.689 mark ranked second in the field.
- Norrman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express, ranking second in the field at 5.114. In that tournament, he finished 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 37th in the field with a mark of 0.134.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.463, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.794) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 29th in that event).
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.256
|1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.297
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.344
|-1.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.821
|-4.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.612
|-4.071
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|71-65-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|40
|69-76-73-72
|+2
|16
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-67-75-73
|+1
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|75
|67-68-74-77
|+2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.