3H AGO

Vince Covello betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Covello betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Vince Covello is a part of the field for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Covello at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Covello has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently, in 2019. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Covello's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/10/2019MC73-74+3

    Covello's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Covello has an average finish of 60th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Covello has an average finishing position of 60th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Vince Covello has averaged 302.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Covello is averaging -3.686 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Covello is averaging -9.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Covello's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-72+6--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open5469-70-72-67-104

    All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

