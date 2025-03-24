Vince Covello betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Vince Covello is a part of the field for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Covello has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently, in 2019. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Covello's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/10/2019
|MC
|73-74
|+3
Covello's recent performances
- In his last five events, Covello has an average finish of 60th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Vince Covello has averaged 302.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Covello is averaging -3.686 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Covello is averaging -9.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Covello's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|54
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.