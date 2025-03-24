Vince Covello betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five events, Covello has an average finish of 60th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.

Vince Covello has averaged 302.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Covello is averaging -3.686 Strokes Gained: Putting.