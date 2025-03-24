Victor Perez betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Victor Perez seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. He took 17th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Perez has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 17th, posting a score of 7-under.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Perez's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
Perez's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Perez has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Perez has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 0.369 Strokes Gained: Total.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.274 this season (41st on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 77th, while his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez sports a 0.363 mark (46th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Perez has registered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.06%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.05
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|124
|21.39%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|11.39%
|12.85%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Perez ranks 120th in the FedExCup standings with 100 points.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.450 (he finished 72nd in that tournament).
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.016.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.221.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Perez recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.091, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.619) at the Valspar Championship in March 2025. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.274
|0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.363
|0.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.193
|-0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.080
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.366
|0.369
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|4
|70-67-68-63
|-16
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-69-68
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-67-71
|-3
|54
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|69-71-66-67
|-7
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|72
|67-69-72-76
|E
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|43
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|22
|69-70-73-69
|-3
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.