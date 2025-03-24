Victor Perez betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.450 (he finished 72nd in that tournament).

Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.016.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.221.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Perez recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.091, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.