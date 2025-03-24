PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Victor Perez seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. He took 17th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2024.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Perez has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 17th, posting a score of 7-under.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Perez's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20241768-70-67-68-7

    Perez's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Perez has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Perez has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Perez is averaging -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 0.369 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Perez .

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.274 this season (41st on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 77th, while his 66.5% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez sports a 0.363 mark (46th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Perez has registered a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.5301.6
    Greens in Regulation %5468.06%67.01%
    Putts Per Round12529.0529.9
    Par Breakers12421.39%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1711.39%12.85%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Currently, Perez ranks 120th in the FedExCup standings with 100 points.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.450 (he finished 72nd in that tournament).
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.016.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.221.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Perez recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.091, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.619) at the Valspar Championship in March 2025. That ranked 22nd in the field.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2740.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3630.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.193-0.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.080-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3660.369

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition470-67-68-63-16--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-69-69-68-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-67-71-354
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3369-71-66-67-7--
    January 16-19The American Express3469-69-68-69-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7267-69-72-76E3
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1868-68-66-70-1243
    March 20-23Valspar Championship2269-70-73-69-337

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

