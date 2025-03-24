Trey Mullinax betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.446.

Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 2.119 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mullinax's best effort this season was at The American Express, where his 3.106 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At The American Express in January 2025, Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.754, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.