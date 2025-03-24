PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: Trey Mullinax of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 61st-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Mullinax has an average finish of fourth, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he finished fourth after posting a score of 8-under.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Mullinax's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022467-66-72-67-8
    11/11/2021MC71-71+2

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Mullinax has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Trey Mullinax has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has an average of -0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax is averaging -2.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.043 this season (114th on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranks 19th, while his 49% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mullinax ranks 95th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.017. Additionally, he ranks 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.71%.
    • On the greens, Mullinax's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranks 147th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance19311.1310.8
    Greens in Regulation %1870.71%70.14%
    Putts Per Round14729.2729.9
    Par Breakers6823.23%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance2111.62%12.85%

    Mullinax's best finishes

    • Mullinax has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • Currently, Mullinax has 104 points, ranking him 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mullinax's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.446.
    • Mullinax's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 2.119 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mullinax's best effort this season was at The American Express, where his 3.106 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.754, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Mullinax delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.794) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0430.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.017-0.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.047-0.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.054-0.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.020-2.165

    Mullinax's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4272-66-71-67-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2568-67-69-67-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC77-75+10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    January 16-19The American Express1868-71-67-66-1647
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-76+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3269-69-69-69-823
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-71E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-67+2--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1670-67-68-68-1527
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship6168-73-80-73+68

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

