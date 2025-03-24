Trevor Cone betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Trevor Cone will compete at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston from March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Cone's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Cone's recent performances
- In his last five events, Cone has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Cone has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Trevor Cone has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has an average of -2.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cone has an average of -5.510 in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.073 this season, which ranks 179th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.0 yards) ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cone ranks 168th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.709, while he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.22%.
- On the greens, Cone has registered a -1.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 182nd on TOUR, while he ranks 178th with a putts-per-round average of 29.80. He has broken par 20.00% of the time (150th on TOUR).
Cone's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cone's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.624.
- Cone's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.461. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cone posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.480.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Cone delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.190). That ranked in the field.
- Cone delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-3.192) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Cone's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-73
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-82
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|54
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|4
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
