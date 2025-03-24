Trevor Cone betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five events, Cone has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Cone has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Trevor Cone has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cone has an average of -2.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.