Noah Goodwin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Goodwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.247 mark ranked 46th in the field.

Goodwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 2.775 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Goodwin's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.850. He finished 49th in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Goodwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.953). That ranked eighth in the field.