Noah Goodwin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Noah Goodwin is in the field for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Goodwin's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Goodwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Noah Goodwin has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Goodwin is averaging 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Goodwin is averaging -0.759 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.207 (138th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Goodwin has a -0.340 average that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR, while he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90. He has broken par 21.96% of the time (114th on TOUR).
Goodwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Goodwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.247 mark ranked 46th in the field.
- Goodwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 2.775 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Goodwin's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.850. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Goodwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.953). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Goodwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.619) at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, a performance that ranked him 42nd in the field.
Goodwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-72
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|67-75-72-81
|+7
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|68-70-65-74
|-7
|8
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|12
|66-66-72-68
|-16
|32
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|42
|71-71-69-73
|E
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
