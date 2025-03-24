Tony Finau betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.113.

Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.097 (he finished fifth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.717 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.382, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.