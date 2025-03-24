Tony Finau betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Tony Finau looks to improve upon his second-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Finau has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2024, Finau finished second (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Finau's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|11/10/2022
|1
|65-62-68-69
|-16
|11/11/2021
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|11/5/2020
|24
|69-69-68-71
|-3
Finau's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Finau has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Finau has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 0.574 in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.131 (72nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.6 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks 118th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.168. Additionally, he ranks 81st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.91%.
- On the greens, Finau's 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranks 75th. He has broken par 24.64% of the time (37th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|296.6
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|66.91%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.61
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|37
|24.64%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|14.01%
|16.32%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau has participated in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Finau, who has 430 points, currently sits 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.113.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.097 (he finished fifth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.717 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.382, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.311) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025. That ranked fifth in the field.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.131
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.168
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.175
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.058
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.196
|0.574
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-68-69
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|70-73-72-68
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|70-66-74-71
|-3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|67-69-66-69
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-74
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|67-67-73-69
|-12
|95
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|76-69-67-68
|-8
|250
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-71-68-80
|+3
|23
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.