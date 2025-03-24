PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Tony Finau looks to improve upon his second-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Finau has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2024, Finau finished second (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Finau's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024269-62-72-66-11
    11/10/2022165-62-68-69-16
    11/11/2021MC69-73+2
    11/5/20202469-69-68-71-3

    Finau's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Finau has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Finau has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Finau has an average of 0.574 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.131 (72nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.6 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks 118th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.168. Additionally, he ranks 81st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.91%.
    • On the greens, Finau's 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranks 75th. He has broken par 24.64% of the time (37th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128296.6299.8
    Greens in Regulation %8166.91%62.50%
    Putts Per Round7528.6128.5
    Par Breakers3724.64%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance10514.01%16.32%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau has participated in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Finau, who has 430 points, currently sits 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.113.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.097 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.717 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.382, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.311) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1310.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.168-0.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1750.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.058-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.1960.574

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open1267-69-70-67-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-68-69-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship1370-73-72-68-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2370-66-74-71-30
    January 2-5The Sentry1567-69-66-69-2163
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-66-74-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1367-67-73-69-1295
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational576-69-67-68-8250
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-71-68-80+323
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW