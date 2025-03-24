Tim Widing betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Widing's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.367. He missed the cut in that event.

Widing's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 1.839 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Widing produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.243. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Widing posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.315 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.