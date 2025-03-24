Tim Widing betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his last competition, Tim Widing missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. He'll be after a better outcome March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Widing's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Widing's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Widing finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Widing has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Tim Widing has averaged 313.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Widing is averaging -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Widing has an average of -1.705 in his past five tournaments.
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
- Widing has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.039 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (316.8 yards) ranks third, while his 48.6% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Widing ranks 148th on TOUR with a mark of -0.399.
- On the greens, Widing has registered a -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR, while he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (97th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|316.8
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|64.93%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|28.94
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|97
|22.22%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|16.67%
|14.81%
Widing's best finishes
- Widing has played seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Currently, Widing has 6 points, placing him 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Widing's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Widing's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.367. He missed the cut in that event.
- Widing's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where his 1.839 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Widing produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 1.243. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Widing posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.315 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Widing posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.104) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.039
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.399
|-0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.177
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.804
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.420
|-1.705
Widing's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-72
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|45
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|6
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
