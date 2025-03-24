PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thomas Detry betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his last competition at the Valspar Championship, Thomas Detry carded a 22nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Detry finished second (with a score of 11-under) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Detry's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024270-64-67-68-11

    Detry's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Detry has finished first once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Detry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry is averaging 1.465 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 2.181 in his past five tournaments.
    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.353 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 114th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.153. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.84%.
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, while he averages 28.56 putts per round (67th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance76302.6299.3
    Greens in Regulation %8566.84%64.24%
    Putts Per Round6728.5628.3
    Par Breakers6523.26%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance9513.72%15.97%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with two top-five finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Detry has 880 points, ranking him 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.692.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.048 (he finished first in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.114.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.434, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3530.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.1530.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green101-0.0270.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4821.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6552.181

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition971-63-69-69-12--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4674-68-71-65-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3172-70-72-74E103
    January 2-5The Sentry567-65-65-71-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5367-68-71-68-66
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1571-71-71-74-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4869-70-72-70-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open166-64-65-65-24500
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5376-71-75-75+912
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-68+3--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship2271-71-72-67-337

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

