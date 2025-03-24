Thomas Detry betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Valspar Championship, Thomas Detry carded a 22nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open looking for better results.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Detry finished second (with a score of 11-under) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Detry's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
Detry's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Detry has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Detry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Detry is averaging 1.465 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 2.181 in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.353 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 114th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.153. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.84%.
- On the greens, Detry's 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, while he averages 28.56 putts per round (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|302.6
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|66.84%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.56
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|65
|23.26%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|13.72%
|15.97%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with two top-five finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Detry has 880 points, ranking him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.692.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.048 (he finished first in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.114.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.434, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.353
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.153
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.027
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.482
|1.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.655
|2.181
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|72-70-72-74
|E
|103
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|67-65-65-71
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|6
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|71-71-71-74
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|69-70-72-70
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|66-64-65-65
|-24
|500
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|53
|76-71-75-75
|+9
|12
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|22
|71-71-72-67
|-3
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.