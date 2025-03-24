Thomas Detry betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.692.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.048 (he finished first in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.114.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.434, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished first.