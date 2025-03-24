Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Taylor Pendrith will compete March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he finished 38th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 1-under at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Pendrith has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 3-over.
- Pendrith last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, finishing 36th with a score of 3-under.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Pendrith's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|11/10/2022
|66
|66-72-71-79
|+8
|11/11/2021
|MC
|75-74
|+9
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Pendrith has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of -1.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging -0.155 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.749 this season, which ranks third on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith has a 0.382 average that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a putts-per-round average of 29.79, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|306.9
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|71.43%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|29.79
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|61
|23.41%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|14.48%
|17.36%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Pendrith has 389 points, placing him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.437. He finished ninth in that event.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.242. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he put up a 3.831 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.172, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
- Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.611) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked 11th in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.749
|2.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.382
|1.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.289
|-2.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.394
|-1.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.448
|-0.155
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-65-73-73
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|0
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|61-71-67-68
|-17
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|71-65-67-67
|-22
|105
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|69-75-70-71
|-3
|88
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|152
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|74-74-75-71
|+6
|13
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|38
|69-70-73-75
|-1
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
