PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Taylor Pendrith will compete March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he finished 38th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 1-under at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Pendrith has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 3-over.
    • Pendrith last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, finishing 36th with a score of 3-under.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Pendrith's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20243668-73-68-68-3
    11/10/20226666-72-71-79+8
    11/11/2021MC75-74+9

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Pendrith has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of -1.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging -0.155 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pendrith .

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.749 this season, which ranks third on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith has a 0.382 average that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a putts-per-round average of 29.79, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41306.9304.6
    Greens in Regulation %1371.43%65.97%
    Putts Per Round17729.7929.6
    Par Breakers6123.41%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12214.48%17.36%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Pendrith has 389 points, placing him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.437. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.242. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he put up a 3.831 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.172, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
    • Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.611) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.7492.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3821.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.289-2.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.394-1.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.448-0.155

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23
    July 25-283M Open566-64-73-67-14110
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2265-71-71-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-65-73-73-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-66-130
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open861-71-67-68-17--
    January 2-5The Sentry1371-65-67-67-22105
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-69-69-79
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open769-75-70-71-388
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am967-70-69-67-15152
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5074-74-75-71+613
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3869-70-73-75-123

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW