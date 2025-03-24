Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.437. He finished ninth in that event.

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.242. He finished ninth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he put up a 3.831 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.172, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 38th in that event).