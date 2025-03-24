PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Taylor Moore of the United States shoes are seen on the 17th tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 16, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 27-30, Taylor Moore will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot 11-under and finished second at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Moore has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of second.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Moore's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024264-71-67-67-11
    11/10/2022MC71-71+2
    11/11/2021MC71-72+3

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 1.368 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 3.695 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.479 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 36th, while his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore owns a -0.195 mark (123rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 112th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 136th. He has broken par 23.26% of the time (65th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance36308.2309.3
    Greens in Regulation %4868.40%69.75%
    Putts Per Round13629.1329.2
    Par Breakers6523.26%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance7113.19%13.58%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has participated in nine tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times.
    • With 257 points, Moore currently sits 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.025 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.900 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.001 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.518, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4792.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.195-0.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3750.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0981.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5613.695

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1163-67-72-66-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3568-73-68-66-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-72+4--
    January 16-19The American Express767-68-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5674-71-69-80+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2273-68-70-67-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open965-69-68-68-1475
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3468-71-67-69-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4269-68-71-68-812
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3371-68-73-74-228
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

