Taylor Moore betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Taylor Moore of the United States shoes are seen on the 17th tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 16, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 27-30, Taylor Moore will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot 11-under and finished second at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Moore has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of second.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 11-under.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Moore's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|11/10/2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|11/11/2021
|MC
|71-72
|+3
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 1.368 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 3.695 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.479 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 36th, while his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore owns a -0.195 mark (123rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore's -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 112th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 136th. He has broken par 23.26% of the time (65th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|308.2
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|68.40%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.13
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|65
|23.26%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.19%
|13.58%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has participated in nine tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times.
- With 257 points, Moore currently sits 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.025 (he finished ninth in that event).
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.900 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.001 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.518, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.479
|2.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.195
|-0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.375
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.098
|1.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.561
|3.695
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|68-73-68-66
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|67-68-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|74-71-69-80
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|73-68-70-67
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|75
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|68-71-67-69
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|12
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|33
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|28
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
