Taylor Moore betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.025 (he finished ninth in that event).

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.900 mark ranked 17th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.001 mark ranked second in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.518, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.