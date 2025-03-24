Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.727 mark ranked in the field.

Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 2.818 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 2.420 mark ranked 16th in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (10.616, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.