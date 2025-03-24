Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Montgomery has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 57th.
- Montgomery missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Montgomery's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|11/10/2022
|57
|71-68-76-70
|+5
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Montgomery has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Montgomery has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 3.570 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 0.183 Strokes Gained: Total.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.162 (127th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 159th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.553, while he ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.12%.
- On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a putts-per-round average of 27.58, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.0
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|64.12%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.58
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|27
|25.00%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|14.58%
|14.93%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in seven tournaments).
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Montgomery has 53 points, placing him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.727 mark ranked in the field.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 2.818 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 2.420 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (10.616, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
- Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 25th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.162
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.553
|-2.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.070
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.692
|3.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.093
|0.183
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-74-70-73
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|69-72-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-66-68-72
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|69
|71-69-72-72
|E
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|45
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|10
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|67-65-68-73
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.