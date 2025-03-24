PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith placed 21st in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Highsmith has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 21st, posting a score of 6-under.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Highsmith's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20242165-70-72-67-6

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Joe Highsmith has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 3.206 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 5.681 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Highsmith .

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.119 this season (77th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranks 124th, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith has a 0.389 mark (39th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Highsmith's 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, while he averages 28.46 putts per round (57th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124297.0295.2
    Greens in Regulation %11965.48%64.20%
    Putts Per Round5728.4627.9
    Par Breakers3324.80%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance9213.69%11.73%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • Currently, Highsmith has 633 points, ranking him 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.960. He finished first in that event.
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.803 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 0.927 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.956), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1190.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3891.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.218-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2943.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5845.681

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-68-68-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-68-70-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-68-62-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-72-68-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship568-68-65-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1171-66-68-65-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 16-19The American Express6675-64-65-76-84
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1768-68-68-68-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-72-64-64-19500
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship2069-72-73-70-448
    March 20-23Valspar Championship2273-67-69-72-337

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

