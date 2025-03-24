Joe Highsmith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.960. He finished first in that event.

Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.803 mark ranked 16th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 0.927 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished first in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.956), which ranked seventh in the field.