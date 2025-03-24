Joe Highsmith betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Joe Highsmith placed 21st in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Highsmith has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 21st, posting a score of 6-under.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Highsmith's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Joe Highsmith has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 3.206 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 5.681 Strokes Gained: Total.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.119 this season (77th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranks 124th, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith has a 0.389 mark (39th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Highsmith's 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, while he averages 28.46 putts per round (57th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.0
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|65.48%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.46
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|33
|24.80%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|13.69%
|11.73%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Currently, Highsmith has 633 points, ranking him 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.960. He finished first in that event.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.803 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 0.927 mark, which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.956), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.119
|0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.389
|1.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.218
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.294
|3.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.584
|5.681
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|71-66-68-65
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|75-64-65-76
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-68-68-68
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-72-64-64
|-19
|500
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|20
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|48
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|22
|73-67-69-72
|-3
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
