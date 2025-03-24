PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Davis Thompson hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson finished 21st in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Thompson has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • In 2024, Thompson finished 21st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Thompson's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20242168-72-68-66-6
    11/10/20224368-71-74-68+1

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Thompson is averaging -1.358 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 2.453 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.536, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 64th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 126th on TOUR with a mark of -0.215.
    • On the greens, Thompson's -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.6302.7
    Greens in Regulation %3469.26%64.93%
    Putts Per Round11929.0029.0
    Par Breakers5523.70%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance5512.78%13.89%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • While Thompson hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
    • As of now, Thompson has compiled 314 points, which ranks him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he posted a 3.956 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 27th in the field at 2.970. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.795. In that event, he finished 36th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.084, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.614) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5361.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.2150.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.3640.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.343-1.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3412.453

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1266-66-66-71-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3372-66-72-66-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-74-69-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-68-66-66-18--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6070-71-67-72-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3678-64-68-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 16-19The American Express5169-69-68-71-117
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-70-71-73-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-67-70-71-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1370-66-76-72-495
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-73+6--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship1072-68-71-70-7165

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

