Davis Thompson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.

In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.

Thompson is averaging -1.358 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.