Davis Thompson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Davis Thompson hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson finished 21st in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Thompson has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In 2024, Thompson finished 21st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Thompson's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|11/10/2022
|43
|68-71-74-68
|+1
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Thompson is averaging -1.358 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 2.453 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.536, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 64th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 126th on TOUR with a mark of -0.215.
- On the greens, Thompson's -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.6
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.26%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.00
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|55
|23.70%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|12.78%
|13.89%
Thompson's best finishes
- While Thompson hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
- As of now, Thompson has compiled 314 points, which ranks him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he posted a 3.956 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 27th in the field at 2.970. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.795. In that event, he finished 36th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.084, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.614) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.536
|1.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.215
|0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.364
|0.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.343
|-1.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.341
|2.453
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|72-66-72-66
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-74-69-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-68-66-66
|-18
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|70-71-67-72
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|78-64-68-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|69-69-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-70-71-73
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-67-70-71
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|70-66-76-72
|-4
|95
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|10
|72-68-71-70
|-7
|165
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
