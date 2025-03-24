PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Dickson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Taylor Dickson plays his shot on from 18th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Taylor Dickson plays his shot on from 18th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Taylor Dickson enters play in Houston seeking better results March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Dickson at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Dickson is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Dickson's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Dickson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Dickson has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dickson is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dickson has an average of -1.205 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dickson .

    Dickson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dickson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.384 this season, which ranks 161st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dickson has a -0.710 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 60.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dickson's -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 158th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127296.7297.3
    Greens in Regulation %17860.13%56.11%
    Putts Per Round15829.4129.0
    Par Breakers18017.32%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance17316.99%18.89%

    Dickson's best finishes

    • Dickson has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • As of now, Dickson has accumulated 3 points, which ranks him 205th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dickson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.198. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Dickson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 0.018. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson delivered his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.422.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Dickson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.620, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Dickson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.487) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.384-0.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.710-1.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2400.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.2320.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.087-1.205

    Dickson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6969-71-73-73+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7269-68-73-70E3
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-71-74E--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-80+8--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-71-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-67-2--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

