Taylor Dickson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.198. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Dickson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 0.018. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson delivered his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.422.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Dickson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.620, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).