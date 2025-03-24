Taylor Dickson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Taylor Dickson plays his shot on from 18th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson enters play in Houston seeking better results March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Dickson is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Dickson's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Dickson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Taylor Dickson has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dickson is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dickson has an average of -1.205 in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.384 this season, which ranks 161st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dickson has a -0.710 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 60.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson's -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 158th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|296.7
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|178
|60.13%
|56.11%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.41
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|180
|17.32%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|16.99%
|18.89%
Dickson's best finishes
- Dickson has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- As of now, Dickson has accumulated 3 points, which ranks him 205th in the FedExCup standings.
Dickson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.198. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Dickson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 0.018. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson delivered his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.422.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Dickson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.620, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Dickson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.487) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.384
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.710
|-1.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.240
|0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.232
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.087
|-1.205
Dickson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|69
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-73-70
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-74
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.