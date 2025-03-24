Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.284.

Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he produced a 0.564 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kanaya's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.148. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kanaya delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.636, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.