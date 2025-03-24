Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 09: Takumi Kanaya of Japan prepares to play his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. He'll be after better results March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Kanaya is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Kanaya's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kanaya has an average finish of 33rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Kanaya has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- Takumi Kanaya has averaged 290.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya is averaging 0.523 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging 0.353 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.455 ranks 21st on TOUR this season, and his 72% driving accuracy average ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kanaya has a -0.401 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has registered a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 89th on TOUR, while he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.71. He has broken par 21.24% of the time (127th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|291.8
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|68.95%
|67.41%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|29.71
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|127
|21.24%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.40%
|14.07%
Kanaya's best finishes
- Kanaya has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- With 36 points, Kanaya currently sits 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Kanaya's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.284.
- Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he produced a 0.564 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kanaya's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.148. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kanaya delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.636, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Kanaya posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.455
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.401
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.069
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.025
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.010
|0.353
Kanaya's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|32
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|24
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|34
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|12
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
