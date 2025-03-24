PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Sungjae Im of South Korea hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship, Sungjae Im carded a 61st-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Im at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Im has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • Im finished 19th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2021).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Im's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/20211968-70-73-67-2
    11/5/20205074-69-73-67+3

    Im's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Im has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Im is averaging -0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.439 this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 171st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.877, while he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.26%.
    • On the greens, Im has registered a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR, while he ranks third with a putts-per-round average of 27.58. He has broken par 25.63% of the time (19th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152294.3295.2
    Greens in Regulation %14863.26%57.99%
    Putts Per Round327.5827.9
    Par Breakers1925.63%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance3112.01%13.54%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Im has 565 points, placing him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.948.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.835.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.358. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.795), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4390.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.877-3.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.3741.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4600.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.396-0.768

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship769-68-68-64-150
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1370-70-62-67-11--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry369-67-62-65-29350
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC77-65-68-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open469-71-72-71-5123
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3368-72-70-69-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5769-69-67-75-45
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC74-75+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1976-67-74-70-155
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship6176-66-76-76+68

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

