Sungjae Im betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Sungjae Im of South Korea hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship, Sungjae Im carded a 61st-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open trying for a better finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Im has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 1-over.
- Im finished 19th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2021).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Im's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|19
|68-70-73-67
|-2
|11/5/2020
|50
|74-69-73-67
|+3
Im's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Im has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Im is averaging -0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.439 this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 171st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.877, while he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.26%.
- On the greens, Im has registered a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR, while he ranks third with a putts-per-round average of 27.58. He has broken par 25.63% of the time (19th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|294.3
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|63.26%
|57.99%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.58
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|19
|25.63%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.01%
|13.54%
Im's best finishes
- Im has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Im has 565 points, placing him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.948.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.835.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.358. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.795), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.439
|0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.877
|-3.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.374
|1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.460
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.396
|-0.768
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|3
|69-67-62-65
|-29
|350
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-65-68
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|69-71-72-71
|-5
|123
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|69-69-67-75
|-4
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|19
|76-67-74-70
|-1
|55
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|61
|76-66-76-76
|+6
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.