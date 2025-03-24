Sungjae Im betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.948.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.835.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.358. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2025, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.795), which ranked fourth in the field.