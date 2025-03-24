Steven Fisk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Steven Fisk will appear in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 28th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Fisk's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fisk has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Steven Fisk has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk is averaging -1.438 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fisk has an average of 1.486 in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.487 this season (18th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.3 yards) ranks 13th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fisk owns a 0.081 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk's -0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 177th this season, while he averages 30.20 putts per round (180th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|313.3
|315.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|72.22%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|30.20
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|137
|20.67%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.22%
|11.46%
Fisk's best finishes
- Fisk has taken part in eight tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
- With 147 points, Fisk currently ranks 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Fisk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.697 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.904. He finished 28th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.993 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Fisk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.158, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 38th in the field.
- Fisk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.487
|1.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.081
|0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.212
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.856
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.076
|1.486
Fisk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|49
|72-65-67-73
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-74-67
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|69-76-75-75
|+7
|4
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|69-64-69-70
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|4
|67-67-67-68
|-19
|73
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|28
|76-68-70-68
|-2
|26
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
