Steven Fisk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Fisk has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Fisk has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Steven Fisk has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fisk is averaging -1.438 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.