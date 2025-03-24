Si Woo Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 38th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Kim has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Kim last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, finishing 17th with a score of 7-under.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Kim's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|11/10/2022
|35
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|11/5/2020
|MC
|71-73
|+4
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in all five of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 3.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.319 (35th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.185 average that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, and his 28.09 putts-per-round average ranks 23rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|294.8
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|66.67%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.09
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|18
|25.69%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.19%
|13.89%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Kim ranks 52nd in the FedExCup standings with 309 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 3.303 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.206.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.010.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.431, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.319
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.185
|1.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.337
|2.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.159
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.682
|3.782
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|385
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-71-64-64
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|76-68-65-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|12
|67-71-70-67
|-13
|120
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|40
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-70-72-70
|-2
|38
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|19
|70-72-73-72
|-1
|55
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|38
|71-70-78-68
|-1
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.