Si Woo Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 38th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Kim has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Kim last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, finishing 17th with a score of 7-under.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Kim's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20241769-70-68-66-7
    11/10/20223568-69-69-73-1
    11/5/2020MC71-73+4

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in all five of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 295.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 3.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.319 (35th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.185 average that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, and his 28.09 putts-per-round average ranks 23rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147294.8295.8
    Greens in Regulation %8666.67%65.00%
    Putts Per Round2328.0928.3
    Par Breakers1825.69%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance7113.19%13.89%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Kim ranks 52nd in the FedExCup standings with 309 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 3.303 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.206.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.010.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.431, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3190.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1851.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.3372.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.159-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6823.782

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-74-67-68-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-70-71-70-8385
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-71-64-64-13--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D70-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3276-68-65-67-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    January 16-19The American Express5168-70-68-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1267-71-70-67-13120
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2174-66-67-67-1040
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2474-70-72-70-238
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1970-72-73-72-155
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3871-70-78-68-123

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

