Si Woo Kim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 3.303 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.206.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim produced his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.010.

At The American Express in January 2025, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.431, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.