Jason Day betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Jason Day hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 coming off an eighth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Day has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 2-under.
- Day missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Day's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|11/10/2022
|16
|69-69-69-68
|-5
|11/11/2021
|54
|67-74-74-70
|+5
|11/5/2020
|7
|67-68-67-71
|-7
Day's recent performances
- Day has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Day is averaging 0.099 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 2.154 Strokes Gained: Total.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.042 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day has a 0.417 mark (37th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Day has registered a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 117th on TOUR, while he ranks 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.58. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (45th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|296.1
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.06%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.58
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|45
|24.07%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|12.73%
|14.44%
Day's best finishes
- Although Day has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Day has 485 points, ranking him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The American Express in January 2025, as he put up a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he delivered a 3.529 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day put up his best mark this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.113.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.770, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.720) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2025. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.042
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.417
|1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.119
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.125
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.369
|2.154
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|82
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|75-70-73-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|62-67-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-70-68-70
|-14
|19
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|64-66-67-69
|-22
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|74-69-70-76
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|95
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|76-72-74-72
|+6
|13
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|76-64-69-74
|-5
|175
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.