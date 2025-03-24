Jason Day betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The American Express in January 2025, as he put up a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished third in that event.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he delivered a 3.529 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day put up his best mark this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.113.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.770, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.