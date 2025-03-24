PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Seamus Power betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Seamus Power betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Seamus Power enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following an eighth-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Power at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Power's average finish has been 61st, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Power missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Power's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/2021MC75-70+5
    10/10/20196167-76-74-72+1

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Power has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Power is averaging -0.744 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power is averaging 1.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.011 ranks 101st on TOUR this season, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power has a 0.153 mark (75th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Power's -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.0298.6
    Greens in Regulation %13264.90%63.54%
    Putts Per Round9428.7728.7
    Par Breakers12221.46%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance6813.13%13.54%

    Power's best finishes

    • While Power hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • Power, who has 192 points, currently sits 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he posted a 3.072 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking ninth in the field at 4.481. In that event, he finished 36th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.342 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.344, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.619) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2025. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.0110.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1530.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.3201.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.360-0.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1241.485

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-70-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1067-70-66-67-10290
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1166-67-69-68-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1172-64-68-65-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1369-62-72-66-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2372-68-70-65-9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D76+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1769-71-68-69-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3671-67-69-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2469-73-74-70-238
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship870-72-70-66-678

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

