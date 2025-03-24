Seamus Power betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he posted a 3.072 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking ninth in the field at 4.481. In that event, he finished 36th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.342 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.344, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.