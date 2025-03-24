Seamus Power betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Seamus Power enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following an eighth-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Power's average finish has been 61st, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Power missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Power's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|10/10/2019
|61
|67-76-74-72
|+1
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Power has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Power is averaging -0.744 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging 1.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.011 ranks 101st on TOUR this season, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power has a 0.153 mark (75th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Power's -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.0
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|64.90%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.77
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|122
|21.46%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.13%
|13.54%
Power's best finishes
- While Power hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Power, who has 192 points, currently sits 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he posted a 3.072 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking ninth in the field at 4.481. In that event, he finished 36th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.342 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.344, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.619) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2025. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.011
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.153
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.320
|1.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.360
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.124
|1.485
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-73-74-70
|-2
|38
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|8
|70-72-70-66
|-6
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.