Maverick McNealy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Over his last five appearances, McNealy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.

Maverick McNealy has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

McNealy is averaging 1.917 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.