3H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Maverick McNealy hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Maverick McNealy hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy shot 2-under and finished 27th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, McNealy has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 4-under.
    • McNealy finished 27th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    McNealy's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20222767-72-69-70-2
    11/11/20211971-68-70-69-2
    11/5/20202071-71-67-67-4
    10/10/20191768-74-73-65-8

    McNealy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McNealy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Maverick McNealy has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy is averaging 1.917 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy is averaging 1.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 54th, while his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 38th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.398. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.05%.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranks 150th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54304.5304.5
    Greens in Regulation %3669.05%66.32%
    Putts Per Round15029.2929.1
    Par Breakers1525.79%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance10814.09%14.93%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy has played eight tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, McNealy sits 16th in the FedExCup standings with 664 points.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry, ranking fifth in the field at 3.699. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.550 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he produced a 1.864 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.375, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.311) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025. That ranked second in the field.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.063-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3981.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.410-1.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.4361.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4871.254

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-66-67-69-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-67-70-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic162-70-66-68-16--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-64-69-68-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-65-73-79
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5270-73-73-77+57
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-71-73-68-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open970-68-63-69-1475
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational275-70-68-64-11400
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-81+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

