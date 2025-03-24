Maverick McNealy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Maverick McNealy hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy shot 2-under and finished 27th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, McNealy has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 4-under.
- McNealy finished 27th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
McNealy's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|27
|67-72-69-70
|-2
|11/11/2021
|19
|71-68-70-69
|-2
|11/5/2020
|20
|71-71-67-67
|-4
|10/10/2019
|17
|68-74-73-65
|-8
McNealy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McNealy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 1.917 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 1.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 54th, while his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 38th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.398. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.05%.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranks 150th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|304.5
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|69.05%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.29
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|15
|25.79%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|14.09%
|14.93%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has played eight tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, McNealy sits 16th in the FedExCup standings with 664 points.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry, ranking fifth in the field at 3.699. In that event, he finished eighth.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.550 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he produced a 1.864 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.375, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.311) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025. That ranked second in the field.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.063
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.398
|1.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.410
|-1.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.436
|1.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.487
|1.254
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|1
|62-70-66-68
|-16
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-64-69-68
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-65-73
|-7
|9
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|70-73-73-77
|+5
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|70-68-63-69
|-14
|75
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|75-70-68-64
|-11
|400
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
