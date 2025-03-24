Joel Dahmen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Joel Dahmen looks to show better in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Dahmen has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Dahmen's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|11/10/2022
|9
|67-68-68-71
|-6
|11/11/2021
|5
|70-69-70-65
|-6
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen has an average of -1.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 1.594 in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.371 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 21st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.555. Additionally, he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.11%.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 126th on TOUR, while he ranks 140th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16. He has broken par 20.89% of the time (133rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|299.4
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.11%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.16
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|133
|20.89%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|14.00%
|13.54%
Dahmen's best finishes
- While Dahmen has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Dahmen has collected 195 points, which ranks him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 2.435 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.720.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.308. In that event, he finished 54th.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.659, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.371
|1.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.555
|1.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.202
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.193
|-1.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.530
|1.594
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|73-68-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-71-73
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-72-70-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|6
|68-69-65-65
|-17
|95
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|21
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|76-66-74-75
|+3
|11
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
