PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Joel Dahmen looks to show better in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Dahmen has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC69-75+4
    11/10/2022967-68-68-71-6
    11/11/2021570-69-70-65-6

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dahmen has an average of -1.680 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 1.594 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.371 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 21st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.555. Additionally, he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.11%.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 126th on TOUR, while he ranks 140th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16. He has broken par 20.89% of the time (133rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102299.4298.0
    Greens in Regulation %7367.11%67.36%
    Putts Per Round14029.1629.7
    Par Breakers13320.89%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance10314.00%13.54%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • While Dahmen has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • As of now, Dahmen has collected 195 points, which ranks him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 2.435 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.720.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.308. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.659, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3711.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5551.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.202-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.193-1.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5301.594

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D76+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-68-66-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-67-68-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3573-68-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC64-71-73-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-72-70-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld668-69-65-65-1795
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3268-66-68-72-1021
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5476-66-74-75+311
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW