Joel Dahmen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he put up a 2.435 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.

Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.720.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.308. In that event, he finished 54th.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.659, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.