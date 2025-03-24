Samuel Stevens betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Stevens has an average finish of 45th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Stevens is averaging -0.771 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.