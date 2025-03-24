Samuel Stevens betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
When he hits the links March 27-30, Samuel Stevens will look to build upon his last performance in the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot even-par and placed 57th at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Stevens' average finish has been 57th, and his average score 3-over, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2024, Stevens finished 57th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Stevens' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|11/10/2022
|57
|70-69-71-75
|+5
Stevens' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Stevens has an average finish of 45th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Stevens hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 45th.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging -0.771 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging -1.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.392 this season (29th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 67th, while his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 100th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.016, while he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.98%.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|303.4
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|66.98%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.19
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|129
|21.14%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|12.50%
|16.32%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times (80%).
- As of now, Stevens has compiled 434 points, which ranks him 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 3.999.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.240 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.720 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.778, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.392
|1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.016
|-1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.129
|-0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.059
|-0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.189
|-1.528
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|69-73-71-68
|-7
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|67-70-69-71
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|73-67-71-67
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|72-71-72-72
|-1
|30
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|40
|78-70-74-70
|+4
|19
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|64
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.