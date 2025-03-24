PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    When he hits the links March 27-30, Samuel Stevens will look to build upon his last performance in the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot even-par and placed 57th at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Stevens' average finish has been 57th, and his average score 3-over, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2024, Stevens finished 57th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Stevens' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20245773-68-67-72E
    11/10/20225770-69-71-75+5

    Stevens' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Stevens has an average finish of 45th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Stevens hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 45th.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging -0.771 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging -1.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.392 this season (29th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 67th, while his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 100th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.016, while he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.98%.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67303.4297.7
    Greens in Regulation %7866.98%63.89%
    Putts Per Round14229.1929.9
    Par Breakers12921.14%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance4612.50%16.32%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times (80%).
    • As of now, Stevens has compiled 434 points, which ranks him 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 3.999.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.240 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.720 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.778, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3921.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.016-1.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.129-0.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.059-0.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.189-1.528

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4270-70-67-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-68-69-69-55
    January 16-19The American Express5172-66-67-72-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open269-73-71-68-7300
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1767-70-69-71-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4473-67-71-67-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3172-71-72-72-130
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4078-70-74-70+419
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship6469-71-75-73+44

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

