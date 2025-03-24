Rickie Fowler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Fowler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 10th in the field at 3.000. In that event, he finished 18th.

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.291.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 0.231 mark ranked 46th in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.324), which ranked 36th in the field.