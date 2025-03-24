Rickie Fowler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Rickie Fowler looks for a better result in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 43rd shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2018.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Fowler has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In 2018, Fowler finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Fowler has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fowler is averaging -2.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.174, which ranks 64th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.2 yards) ranks 81st, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler owns a -0.178 mark (121st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fowler has registered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.52. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (45th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.2
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|66.14%
|63.40%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.52
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|45
|24.07%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|12.43%
|14.38%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- As of now, Fowler has compiled 116 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fowler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 10th in the field at 3.000. In that event, he finished 18th.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.291.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 0.231 mark ranked 46th in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.324), which ranked 36th in the field.
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 18th in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.174
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.178
|-0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.434
|-1.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.165
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.603
|-2.218
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|19
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|71
|79-69-74-75
|+13
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-67-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|68-64-67-64
|-17
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|63-73-67
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|69-62-71-71
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|68-69-72-73
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|77-69-70-74
|+2
|20
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|64-68-68-72
|-12
|43
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|68-71-82-79
|+12
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.