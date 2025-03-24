PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rickie Fowler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Rickie Fowler looks for a better result in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 43rd shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2018.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Fowler has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In 2018, Fowler finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Fowler has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Fowler is averaging -2.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.174, which ranks 64th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.2 yards) ranks 81st, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler owns a -0.178 mark (121st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fowler has registered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.52. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (45th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81302.2304.8
    Greens in Regulation %10466.14%63.40%
    Putts Per Round6228.5229.1
    Par Breakers4524.07%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance4512.43%14.38%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • As of now, Fowler has compiled 116 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fowler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 10th in the field at 3.000. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.291.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 0.231 mark ranked 46th in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.324), which ranked 36th in the field.
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 18th in the field.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1740.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.178-0.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.434-1.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.165-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.603-2.218

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-82+14--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2064-69-69-65-1395
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3166-72-67-74-919
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7179-69-74-75+136
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-67-67-68-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2366-68-69-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP468-64-67-64-17--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1463-73-67E--
    January 16-19The American Express2169-62-71-71-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5368-69-72-73-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenW/D74+3--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3977-69-70-74+220
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1864-68-68-72-1243
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship7168-71-82-79+126

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

