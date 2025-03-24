Sam Ryder betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking 15th in the field at 2.695.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.561 mark ranked 17th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 1.932. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.079 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 14th in that event.