Sam Ryder betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 coming off a 16th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Ryder has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 6-under.
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 64th after posting a score of 1-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Ryder's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|11/11/2021
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|11/5/2020
|MC
|79-70
|+9
|10/10/2019
|28
|70-69-72-72
|-5
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 4.107 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ryder is averaging 3.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.306 this season, which ranks 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.352.
- On the greens, Ryder has registered a 0.861 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a putts-per-round average of 28.34, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|68.58%
|69.72%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.34
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|65
|23.26%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|9.90%
|10.28%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- As of now, Ryder has accumulated 237 points, which ranks him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking 15th in the field at 2.695.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.561 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 1.932. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.079 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.614) in March 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 14th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.306
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.352
|0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.048
|-1.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.861
|4.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.860
|3.295
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|65-70-68-67
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-66-71-72
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-74-71-72
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|69-69-69-72
|-5
|5
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|64-72-71-70
|-7
|8
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|14
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|83
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|16
|71-70-70-69
|-4
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.