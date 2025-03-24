PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Ryder betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Sam Ryder hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 coming off a 16th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Ryder has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 64th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Ryder's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20246469-70-74-68+1
    11/11/2021MC69-76+5
    11/5/2020MC79-70+9
    10/10/20192870-69-72-72-5

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Sam Ryder has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 4.107 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Ryder is averaging 3.295 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.306 this season, which ranks 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.352.
    • On the greens, Ryder has registered a 0.861 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a putts-per-round average of 28.34, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.1300.8
    Greens in Regulation %4568.58%69.72%
    Putts Per Round4428.3428.5
    Par Breakers6523.26%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance29.90%10.28%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • As of now, Ryder has accumulated 237 points, which ranks him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking 15th in the field at 2.695.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.561 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 1.932. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.079 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.614) in March 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.306-0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3520.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.048-1.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.8614.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8603.295

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4064-66-74-69-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-69-70-68-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship571-62-68-69-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2165-70-68-67-1036
    January 16-19The American Express4367-66-71-72-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-74-71-72E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3670-70-67-70-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5969-69-69-72-55
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4864-72-71-70-78
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship1468-71-72-72-583
    March 20-23Valspar Championship1671-70-70-69-448

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

