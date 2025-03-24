PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sahith Theegala betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his last tournament at the Valspar Championship, Sahith Theegala carded a 36th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open trying to improve on that finish.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Theegala has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • Theegala finished 28th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Theegala's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20242870-70-68-67-5
    11/10/20222271-68-73-64-4
    11/11/20216170-71-70-76+7

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Theegala has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.002 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 0.756 in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 this season (111th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.1 yards) ranks 69th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 133rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.249. Additionally, he ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.24%.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his 28.00 putts-per-round average ranks 16th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69303.1302.2
    Greens in Regulation %14963.24%59.88%
    Putts Per Round1628.0027.4
    Par Breakers5623.69%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.85%17.28%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has taken part in nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • As of now, Theegala has accumulated 147 points, which ranks him 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.063 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 35th in the field at 1.969. In that event, he finished 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.073.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Theegala delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.928, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.619) at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0340.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.249-1.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0770.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2751.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.0690.756

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5672-68-68-70-2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge867-71-66-74-10--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1161-71-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3676-68-67-66-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-67-71-67-816
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5271-73-69-80+57
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5367-72-72-71-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5774-66-69-71-45
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1772-76-69-68-356
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5273-67-77-73+213
    March 20-23Valspar Championship3669-72-70-72-118

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

