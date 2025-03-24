Sahith Theegala betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his last tournament at the Valspar Championship, Sahith Theegala carded a 36th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open trying to improve on that finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Theegala has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 1-under.
- Theegala finished 28th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Theegala's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|11/10/2022
|22
|71-68-73-64
|-4
|11/11/2021
|61
|70-71-70-76
|+7
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Theegala has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.002 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 0.756 in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 this season (111th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.1 yards) ranks 69th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 133rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.249. Additionally, he ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.24%.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his 28.00 putts-per-round average ranks 16th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|303.1
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|63.24%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.00
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|56
|23.69%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|15.85%
|17.28%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has taken part in nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- As of now, Theegala has accumulated 147 points, which ranks him 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.063 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 35th in the field at 1.969. In that event, he finished 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.073.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Theegala delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.928, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.619) at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.034
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.249
|-1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.077
|0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.275
|1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.069
|0.756
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-71-66-74
|-10
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|61-71-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|76-68-67-66
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-67-71-67
|-8
|16
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|71-73-69-80
|+5
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|67-72-72-71
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|74-66-69-71
|-4
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|72-76-69-68
|-3
|56
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|52
|73-67-77-73
|+2
|13
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|36
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
