Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.

Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hisatsune is averaging 0.747 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.