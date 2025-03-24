Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Ryo Hisatsune will play March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he placed fourth in the Valspar Championship, shooting 8-under at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Hisatsune is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 0.747 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 2.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.204 (55th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.1 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune sports a 0.284 average that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages 29.04 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|297.1
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|68.98%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.04
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|97
|22.22%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.66%
|13.49%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Hisatsune has 199 points, ranking him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he produced a 2.363 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.814.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.413 (he finished 65th in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.808), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.619) in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.204
|1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.284
|1.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.191
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.096
|0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.583
|2.937
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|73-67-68-68
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-67-68-66
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-71-68
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-70-69-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|66-68-68-68
|-14
|70
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|4
|71-66-71-68
|-8
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.