3H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Ryo Hisatsune will play March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he placed fourth in the Valspar Championship, shooting 8-under at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Hisatsune is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 0.747 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 2.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hisatsune .

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.204 (55th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.1 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune sports a 0.284 average that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages 29.04 putts per round (124th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123297.1296.4
    Greens in Regulation %3868.98%70.24%
    Putts Per Round12429.0429.3
    Par Breakers9722.22%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.66%13.49%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Currently, Hisatsune has 199 points, ranking him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he produced a 2.363 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.814.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.413 (he finished 65th in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.808), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.619) in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2041.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2841.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.191-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0960.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5832.937

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-70-67-67-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-72-69-66-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2973-67-68-68-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-67-68-66-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6569-68-71-68-44
    January 16-19The American Express4367-70-69-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1066-68-68-68-1470
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship471-66-71-68-8115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
