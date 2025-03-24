Ryan Palmer betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Palmer has an average finish of 61st.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Palmer has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.

Ryan Palmer has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Palmer has an average of -2.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.