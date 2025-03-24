Ryan Palmer betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Ryan Palmer looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he finished 74th shooting 4-over in this tournament in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Palmer has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 2-over.
- Palmer last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, finishing 74th with a score of 4-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Palmer's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|11/10/2022
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|11/11/2021
|26
|71-70-68-70
|-1
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Palmer has an average finish of 61st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Palmer has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- Ryan Palmer has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of -2.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Palmer has an average of -7.677 in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.142 this season (125th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 97th, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer ranks 183rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.787. Additionally, he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.94%.
- On the greens, Palmer has registered a -0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.30, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.0
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|61.94%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.30
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|130
|21.11%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|16.67%
|17.46%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 26 points, Palmer currently ranks 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Palmer produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 1.230. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.521 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.348 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At The American Express in January 2025, Palmer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.798), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Palmer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.360) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked 49th in the field.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.142
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-1.787
|-5.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.021
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.660
|-2.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-2.568
|-7.677
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-67-69-73
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|77
|70-67-79-78
|+10
|2
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|45
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
