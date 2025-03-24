Ryan Gerard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Ryan Gerard of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 16, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 57th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Gerard's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Gerard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ryan Gerard has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 1.515 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gerard is averaging 3.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232 this season (49th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.6 yards) ranks 51st, while his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gerard has a 0.518 mark (24th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Gerard's 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 34th this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 68th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|304.6
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|66.67%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.57
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|72
|23.15%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|13.89%
|12.96%
Gerard's best finishes
- Gerard has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Gerard, who has 166 points, currently ranks 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Gerard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gerard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.739 (he finished 17th in that event).
- Gerard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.458 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gerard's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.310. He finished 25th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Gerard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.596). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Gerard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.232
|1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.518
|2.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.377
|-1.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.390
|1.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.764
|3.206
Gerard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-66-69-68
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-66-66-72
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|67-72-67-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|69-74-74-70
|-1
|46
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|66-67-71-68
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|68-66-68-71
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|72-69-69-78
|E
|18
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|57
|70-73-69-75
|+3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.