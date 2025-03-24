Ryan Gerard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Gerard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.739 (he finished 17th in that event).

Gerard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.458 mark ranked 11th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gerard's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.310. He finished 25th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Gerard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.596). That ranked 12th in the field.