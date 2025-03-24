Ryan Fox betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Ryan Fox will appear in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 47th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Fox has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 78th, posting a score of 5-over.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Fox's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Ryan Fox has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has an average of 1.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of 1.192 in his past five tournaments.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.175 last season, which ranked 66th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.9 yards) ranked 20th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fox had a 0.008 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox's 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 56th on TOUR last season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranked 110th. He broke par 24.07% of the time (101st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|310.9
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|65.95%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.14
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.03%
|15.28%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 72% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Fox's best performance came when he shot 144-under and finished fourth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- With 377 points last season, Fox finished 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Fox put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best mark last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.438.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.189, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.175
|-1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|0.008
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.232
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.181
|1.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.132
|1.192
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-73-68-74
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|67-66-68-69
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-72-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|20
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|48
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|47
|68-74-74-69
|+1
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.