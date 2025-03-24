Ryan Fox betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Fox has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

Ryan Fox has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Fox has an average of 1.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.