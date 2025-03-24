PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Fox betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Ryan Fox will appear in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 47th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Fox has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 78th, posting a score of 5-over.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Fox's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20247871-70-73-71+5

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Ryan Fox has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has an average of 1.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of 1.192 in his past five tournaments.
    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.175 last season, which ranked 66th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.9 yards) ranked 20th, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fox had a 0.008 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox's 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 56th on TOUR last season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranked 110th. He broke par 24.07% of the time (101st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20310.9309.9
    Greens in Regulation %12765.95%62.50%
    Putts Per Round11029.1428.1
    Par Breakers10124.07%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.03%15.28%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 72% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Fox's best performance came when he shot 144-under and finished fourth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
    • With 377 points last season, Fox finished 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Fox put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best mark last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.438.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.189, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.175-1.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1060.0080.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.2320.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1811.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.1321.192

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-73-76-67+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-73-68-74-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1167-66-68-69-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-72-68-70-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3470-69-65-69-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6572-70-68-71+1--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6372-66-71-72-34
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship2072-70-72-70-448
    March 20-23Valspar Championship4768-74-74-69+19

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

