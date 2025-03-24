Rory McIlroy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Last season McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.117. In that tournament, he finished first.

McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy posted his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.934. In that event, he finished fourth.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.827, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.