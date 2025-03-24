PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a tee shot on the 17th in a three hole play-off during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after shooting 12-under to win THE PLAYERS Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is McIlroy's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has two wins and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five appearances.
    • Rory McIlroy has averaged 319.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 2.640 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 7.819 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on McIlroy .

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.730 last season, which ranked fourth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (320.2 yards) ranked second, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranked 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McIlroy sported a 0.260 mark (52nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 59th on TOUR, while he ranked 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39. He broke par 27.54% of the time (13th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2320.2319.3
    Greens in Regulation %13465.70%66.39%
    Putts Per Round2528.3927.8
    Par Breakers1327.54%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.72%13.33%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy played 20 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season McIlroy had two wins, with one of them coming at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he shot 36-under.
    • McIlroy compiled 2545 points last season, which ranked him third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.117. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy posted his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.934. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.827, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7303.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2601.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2480.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1732.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4127.819

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-25400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open466-72-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1570-71-73-76+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open265-72-69-69-5400
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-67-68-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition568-69-66-66-15--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6868-73-74-74+913
    August 22-25BMW Championship1170-71-70-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship969-69-68-66-120
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am166-70-65-66-21700
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1772-67-74-72-356
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1570-70-73-72-380
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship167-68-73-68-12750

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

