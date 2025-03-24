Rory McIlroy betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a tee shot on the 17th in a three hole play-off during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after shooting 12-under to win THE PLAYERS Championship in his last tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is McIlroy's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
McIlroy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has two wins and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five appearances.
- Rory McIlroy has averaged 319.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 2.640 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 7.819 Strokes Gained: Total.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.730 last season, which ranked fourth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (320.2 yards) ranked second, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranked 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McIlroy sported a 0.260 mark (52nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 59th on TOUR, while he ranked 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39. He broke par 27.54% of the time (13th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|320.2
|319.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.70%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.39
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.54%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.72%
|13.33%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy played 20 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season McIlroy had two wins, with one of them coming at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he shot 36-under.
- McIlroy compiled 2545 points last season, which ranked him third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.117. In that tournament, he finished first.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy posted his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.934. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.827, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- McIlroy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.730
|3.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.260
|1.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.248
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.173
|2.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.412
|7.819
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-25
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|400
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|5
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|68-73-74-74
|+9
|13
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|0
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|66-70-65-66
|-21
|700
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|56
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|15
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|80
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-68-73-68
|-12
|750
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
