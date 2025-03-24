John Pak betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his last competition at the Valspar Championship, John Pak concluded the weekend at 4-over, good for a 64th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 looking for a better finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Pak is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Pak's recent performances
- Pak has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Pak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- John Pak has averaged 289.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pak is averaging -1.457 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pak has an average of -1.259 in his past five tournaments.
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.144 ranks 126th on TOUR this season, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pak ranks 74th on TOUR with a mark of 0.160.
- On the greens, Pak's -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 165th on TOUR this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 146th. He has broken par 18.13% of the time (175th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|288.1
|289.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|66.08%
|66.34%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.26
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|175
|18.13%
|18.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|11.40%
|10.78%
Pak's best finishes
- Pak has played six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times.
- With 53 points, Pak currently sits 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Pak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.558 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- Pak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 3.031.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pak put up his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.003. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Pak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.142 (his best mark this season), which ranked 29th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Pak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.144
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.160
|1.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.220
|-0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.607
|-1.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.811
|-1.259
Pak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-76
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|67-78-74-75
|+6
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|44
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|64
|71-72-72-73
|+4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
