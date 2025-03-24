John Pak betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Pak has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Pak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.

John Pak has averaged 289.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Pak is averaging -1.457 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.