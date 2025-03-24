Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: Rikuya Hoshino of Japan lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rikuya Hoshino looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in Houston for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Hoshino's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Hoshino's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hoshino has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoshino is averaging -0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoshino has an average of -1.333 in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 (145th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.3 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoshino has a 0.203 mark (69th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.60, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|294.3
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|65.00%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.60
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|130
|21.11%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|14.44%
|15.08%
Hoshino's best finishes
- Hoshino has played seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Currently, Hoshino has 21 points, placing him 176th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoshino's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoshino's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The American Express, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.667 (he finished 43rd in that event).
- Hoshino put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.057. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoshino's best performance this season was at The American Express, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.854 (he finished 43rd in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.964, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 29th in the field (he finished 48th in that event).
- Hoshino delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025. That ranked 48th in the field.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.252
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.203
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.289
|-0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.355
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.692
|-1.333
Hoshino's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-81
|+19
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|70-67-65-75
|-7
|8
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|70-66-73-71
|-8
|2
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
