Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Hoshino's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The American Express, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.667 (he finished 43rd in that event).

Hoshino put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.057. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoshino's best performance this season was at The American Express, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.854 (he finished 43rd in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.964, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 29th in the field (he finished 48th in that event).