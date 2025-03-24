Ricky Castillo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.840. He finished 56th in that event.

Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.327 mark ranked 26th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he posted a 3.022 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.733, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).