Ricky Castillo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Ricky Castillo will compete March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he placed 12th in the Valspar Championship, shooting 5-under at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Castillo is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Castillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Ricky Castillo has averaged 308.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has an average of -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo is averaging 1.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.308, which ranks 37th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranks 19th, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Castillo sports a 0.233 average that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has registered a -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|311.1
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|69.84%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.32
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|97
|22.22%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|11.71%
|10.49%
Castillo's best finishes
- Castillo has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 75%.
- Currently, Castillo sits 97th in the FedExCup standings with 129 points.
Castillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.840. He finished 56th in that event.
- Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.327 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he posted a 3.022 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.733, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Castillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.619) at the Valspar Championship (March 2025), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.308
|0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.233
|0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|1.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.377
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.268
|1.737
Castillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|72-67-65-72
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|67-75-70-75
|-1
|46
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|68-69-69-72
|-6
|6
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|66-71-67-74
|-6
|5
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|68-68-69-75
|-8
|2
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
