Lee Hodges betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Lee Hodges hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 57th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hodges has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 3-over.
- In 2022, Hodges missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Hodges' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|11/11/2021
|46
|69-72-67-75
|+3
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.881 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hodges is averaging 3.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season, which ranked 114th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranked 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 29th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.363, while he ranked 74th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.13%.
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, while he averaged 29.36 putts per round (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|68.13%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|170
|21.31%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.74%
|13.06%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges played 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times (60%).
- Last season Hodges put up his best performance at The RSM Classic, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Hodges' 596 points last season ranked him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking third in the field at 3.878. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.169. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.363
|0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.302
|2.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.209
|3.690
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-69-66-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|69-63-69-67
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-64-67-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-70-69-70
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|67-76-73-70
|-2
|68
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|66-69-71-73
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|65-74-69-72
|-4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
