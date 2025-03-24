PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 57th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hodges has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 3-over.
    • In 2022, Hodges missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Hodges' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC69-74+3
    11/11/20214669-72-67-75+3

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.881 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hodges is averaging 3.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season, which ranked 114th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranked 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 29th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.363, while he ranked 74th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.13%.
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, while he averaged 29.36 putts per round (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.6309.1
    Greens in Regulation %7468.13%68.89%
    Putts Per Round14229.3628.5
    Par Breakers17021.31%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.74%13.06%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges played 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times (60%).
    • Last season Hodges put up his best performance at The RSM Classic, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Hodges' 596 points last season ranked him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking third in the field at 3.878. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.169. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.023-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3630.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.2470.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.3022.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.2093.690

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-70-67-73-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-65-70-67-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-77+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-69-66-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic569-63-69-67-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1068-64-67-69-1264
    January 16-19The American Express3466-70-69-70-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open967-76-73-70-268
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3366-69-71-73-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5765-74-69-72-45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

