Lee Hodges betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Last season Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking third in the field at 3.878. In that tournament, he finished 16th.

Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.169. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished 77th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.