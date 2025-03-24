Max Greyserman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he put up a 2.249 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.823. In that event, he finished seventh.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.618. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Greyserman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.061, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.