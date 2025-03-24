Max Greyserman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Max Greyserman hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished seventh in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a 10-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Greyserman has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 10-under and finishing seventh.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Greyserman's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
Greyserman's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Max Greyserman has averaged 309.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman is averaging 2.166 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 0.588 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.167 this season, which ranks 130th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman sports a -0.004 mark (97th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 48th on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 86th. He has broken par 25.76% of the time (17th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|306.4
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|66.50%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.70
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|17
|25.76%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.65%
|14.81%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- As of now, Greyserman has accumulated 278 points, which ranks him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he put up a 2.249 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.823. In that event, he finished seventh.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.618. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Greyserman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.061, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.640) at The American Express in January 2025. That ranked fifth in the field.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.167
|-0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.004
|-1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.041
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.299
|2.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.169
|0.588
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|64-66-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|70-67-63-72
|-20
|43
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|71-73-74-74
|+4
|9
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|70-72-79
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|71-68-70-70
|-5
|7
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|77-68-73-68
|-2
|38
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|59
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|70-71-75-72
|E
|40
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
