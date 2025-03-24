PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Max Greyserman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Max Greyserman hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman finished seventh in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a 10-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Greyserman has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 10-under and finishing seventh.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Greyserman's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024767-69-67-67-10

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Max Greyserman has averaged 309.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman is averaging 2.166 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 0.588 in his past five tournaments.
    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.167 this season, which ranks 130th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman sports a -0.004 mark (97th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Greyserman's 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 48th on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 86th. He has broken par 25.76% of the time (17th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43306.4309.4
    Greens in Regulation %9366.50%61.73%
    Putts Per Round8628.7028.3
    Par Breakers1725.76%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.65%14.81%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • As of now, Greyserman has accumulated 278 points, which ranks him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he put up a 2.249 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.823. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.618. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Greyserman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.061, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.640) at The American Express in January 2025. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.167-0.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.004-1.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.0410.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2992.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.1690.588

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship269-60-66-69-16300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3375-68-70-63-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship2878-72-66-71-1118
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP264-68-64-65-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship468-64-69-65-22--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational764-66-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry2470-67-63-72-2043
    January 16-19The American Express769-66-65-69-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4871-73-74-74+49
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D70-72-79+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4971-68-70-70-57
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2477-68-73-68-238
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1167-70-68-66-1359
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2270-71-75-72E40
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-78+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

