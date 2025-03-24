Harris English betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Over his last five appearances, English has finished first once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, English has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

Harris English has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

English is averaging 1.167 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.