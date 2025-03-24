Harris English betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Harris English shot even-par and took 39th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, English has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 3-under.
- English last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 39th with a score of even-par.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
English's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|39
|69-69-69-73
|E
|10/10/2019
|4
|70-72-69-66
|-11
English's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, English has finished first once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, English has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Harris English has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 1.167 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 0.863 in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 this season (102nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.1 yards) ranks 69th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 95th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.017, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
- On the greens, English has registered a 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 45th on TOUR, while he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.75. He has broken par 19.21% of the time (164th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|303.1
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|65.28%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.75
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|164
|19.21%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.66%
|15.43%
English's best finishes
- English has played seven tournaments this season, earning one win .
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- As of now, English has compiled 588 points, which ranks him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 2.992. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- English posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.961.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.940 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.039). That ranked third in the field.
- English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.009
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.017
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.122
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.325
|1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.228
|0.863
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|67-65-68-68
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-70-67-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|67-72-69-72
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|70-68-69-69
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|68-73-66-73
|-8
|500
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|68-76-74-72
|+2
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|75-71-69-71
|-2
|38
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|30
|72-66-76-71
|-3
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
