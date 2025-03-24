PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Harris English shot even-par and took 39th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for English at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, English has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • English last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 39th with a score of even-par.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    English's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20223969-69-69-73E
    10/10/2019470-72-69-66-11

    English's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, English has finished first once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, English has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Harris English has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • English is averaging 1.167 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 0.863 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 this season (102nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.1 yards) ranks 69th, while his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 95th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.017, while he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
    • On the greens, English has registered a 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 45th on TOUR, while he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.75. He has broken par 19.21% of the time (164th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69303.1299.6
    Greens in Regulation %12165.28%63.27%
    Putts Per Round8928.7529.2
    Par Breakers16419.21%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.66%15.43%

    English's best finishes

    • English has played seven tournaments this season, earning one win .
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • As of now, English has compiled 588 points, which ranks him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 2.992. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • English posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.961.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.940 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.039). That ranked third in the field.
    • English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.009-0.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0170.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green122-0.122-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.3251.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2280.863

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-68-70-76+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-64-66-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open967-65-68-68-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-70-67-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6067-72-69-72-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 16-19The American Express4370-68-69-69-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open168-73-66-73-8500
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7368-76-74-72+25
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2475-71-69-71-238
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3072-66-76-71-335

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW