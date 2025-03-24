PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Hoey missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Hoey's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC70-74+4

    Hoey's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hoey has an average finish of 28th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Richard Hoey has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey is averaging -5.268 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey is averaging 1.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.875 this season (second on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranks 45th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.481.
    • On the greens, Hoey's -1.614 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 183rd this season, while he averages 30.64 putts per round (183rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45306.3298.2
    Greens in Regulation %971.83%71.18%
    Putts Per Round18330.6430.2
    Par Breakers10922.02%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%12.85%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Hoey has 86 points, placing him 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.622.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.240 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 25th in the field at 1.127. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.051, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.614) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2025. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8753.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4812.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.0860.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting183-1.614-5.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.3441.180

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-65-69-1037
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-66-75-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6868-70-72-76-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2166-69-68-67-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-66-69-66-19--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-70-68-66-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4567-70-69-73-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-66-69-69-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-64-70-72-55
    January 16-19The American Express5865-63-74-76-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-75+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-74E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2566-69-68-70-1131
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open2667-69-70-68-1418
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3373-69-78-66-228
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW