Richard Hoey betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Richard Hoey had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Hoey missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Hoey's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|70-74
|+4
Hoey's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hoey has an average finish of 28th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- Richard Hoey has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging -5.268 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging 1.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.875 this season (second on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranks 45th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.481.
- On the greens, Hoey's -1.614 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 183rd this season, while he averages 30.64 putts per round (183rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|306.3
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|71.83%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|30.64
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|109
|22.02%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|12.85%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Hoey has 86 points, placing him 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.622.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.240 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 25th in the field at 1.127. In that event, he finished 25th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.051, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.614) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2025. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.875
|3.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.481
|2.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.086
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-1.614
|-5.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.344
|1.180
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-66-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-64-70-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-63-74-76
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|66-69-68-70
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|67-69-70-68
|-14
|18
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|33
|73-69-78-66
|-2
|28
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.