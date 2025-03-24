Richard Hoey betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.622.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 6.240 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 25th in the field at 1.127. In that event, he finished 25th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.051, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.