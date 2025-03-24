Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Rasmus Hojgaard missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. He'll be after a better outcome March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Hojgaard is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging -0.278 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging -3.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.095 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.7 yards) ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard has a -0.567 mark (160th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 125th on TOUR this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 149th. He has broken par 24.38% of the time (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|312.7
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|62.96%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.28
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|39
|24.38%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|183
|20.37%
|22.62%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- As of now, Hojgaard has accumulated 116 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hojgaard put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.236. In that event, he finished 12th.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.229 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.511.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.379, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.095
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.567
|-2.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.036
|-0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.183
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.881
|-3.769
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|68-72-73-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|68-63-70-68
|-11
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-72-74-75
|+11
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|65-71-70-72
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-67-65-71
|-13
|61
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|69-67-70-69
|-9
|17
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.