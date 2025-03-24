Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Hojgaard put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.236. In that event, he finished 12th.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.229 mark ranked 17th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.511.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.379, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 34th in that event.