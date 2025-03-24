PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Rasmus Hojgaard missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. He'll be after a better outcome March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Hojgaard is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hojgaard is averaging -0.278 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hojgaard is averaging -3.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hojgaard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.095 this season, which ranks 123rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.7 yards) ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard has a -0.567 mark (160th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 125th on TOUR this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 149th. He has broken par 24.38% of the time (39th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17312.7307.8
    Greens in Regulation %15262.96%59.92%
    Putts Per Round14929.2829.6
    Par Breakers3924.38%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance18320.37%22.62%

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Hojgaard has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • As of now, Hojgaard has accumulated 116 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hojgaard put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.236. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.229 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.511.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.379, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
    • Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.095-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.567-2.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.036-0.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.183-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.881-3.769

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6868-72-73-69-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2168-63-70-68-11--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6074-72-74-75+11--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2265-71-70-72-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1268-67-65-71-1361
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC82-77+15--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3469-67-70-69-917
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC76-78+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

